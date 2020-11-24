3 arrested after 'violent crime spree' in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three armed men were arrested in Nashville late Monday night after police said they seemed to be “intent on hurting people as they carried out carjacking plans.”
Metro Police arrested 32-year-old Dion Swanson, 21-year-old Miles Priddy, and 17-year-old De’vonte Brown on several charges, including aggravated robbery.
The arrests come after “a violent crime spree” that started in the 1100 block of Davidson Street around 9 p.m. on Friday. Police said the suspects held the driver of a green Kia Soul at gunpoint and “demanded that the victim surrender his car.”
The driver told them “his vehicle wouldn’t start,” but the suspects struck the driver in the jaw with a pistol and ordered to take off his pants.
After taking his pants, police said the suspects fled in the Soul.
About 45 minutes later, police said the suspects crashed the Soul into a Hyundai Sonata. While checking the damage, the armed suspects “demanded the keys to the Sonata,” police said.
During that exchange, police said one of the suspects hit a man “in the head with a gun, rendering him unconscious.”
The suspects fled the scene in the Soul and Sonata.
About 15 minutes later, officers in the Metro Juvenile Crime Task Force spotted the Soul crash into a vehicle near the intersection of Clarksville and Buena Vista Pikes.
Police followed the Soul and Sonata based on their “knowledge of the prior robberies.”
The Soul crashed into a utility pole near Dr. D.B. Todd Boulevard and Albion Street, police said. At that time, police said Priddy and Brown got out of the car where officers quickly arrested them.
During their investigation, officers located a loaded Glock pistol reported stolen from a Hermitage gun store on June 27.
The Metro Nashville Police Department helicopter followed the Sonata until the vehicle stopped on Cliff Drive. Swanson ran from the police, but he was quickly arrested in a shed. Officers recovered a rifle at that scene.
Priddy is being held on a $220,000 bond, while Swanson had his bail set at $200,000. Brown has been booked into juvenile detention.
