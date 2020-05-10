FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN. (WSMV) - A 3.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded at approximately 3:33 a.m. Sunday morning in Franklin County, Tennessee according to the United States Geological Survey.
The epicenter of this earthquake was near the Champion Cove area in Sewanee.
Earthquakes east of the Rocky Mountains, although less frequent than in the West, are typically felt over a much broader region than earthquakes of similar magnitude in the west.
Most earthquakes in North America east of the Rockies occur as faulting within bedrock, usually miles deep.
This 3.1 quake was logged at 8.4 km deep. That is just over 5 miles deep.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.