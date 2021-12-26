2nd Avenue drawing
Community is invited to view plan for 2nd Avenue project

NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Parts of 2nd Avenue will reopen Monday morning.

One northbound lane at Commerce Street will open to traffic along with one on pedestrian pathway.

One year later, 2nd Ave remains fenced off with only construction crews allowed in. News4's Carley Gordon takes us into the red zone to show us what's been happening to the buildings since the blast.

The city said that there will still be future lane closures for construction.

Fencing will also remain between construction and the newly opened pathways.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.