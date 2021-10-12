Gov. Lee requests federal emergency declaration after bombing in downtown Nashville

After touring the damage in downtown Nashville on Saturday morning, the governor requested emergency declaration from the president. 

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The property owner of multiple properties destroyed as a result of the Christmas Day bombing nearly 10 months ago is set to request projects that include demolition, rehabilitation and construction.

The owner must meet with the Metro Historical Commission on Tuesday to make the requests for several properties.

A staff recommendation for the project is calling for immediate stabilization of the buildings to repair gutters, and steel bracing.

A recommendation is also set for additional protective mortar to the tops of exposed masonry walls.

It is also being recommended that either full or partial demolition is needed in the area on these properties in order to rebuild. 

The Metro Historic Zoning Commission meeting will be held Tuesday at 3 p.m. in the Howard Office Building.

