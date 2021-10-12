NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The property owner of multiple properties destroyed as a result of the Christmas Day bombing nearly 10 months ago is set to request projects that include demolition, rehabilitation and construction.
The owner must meet with the Metro Historical Commission on Tuesday to make the requests for several properties.
A staff recommendation for the project is calling for immediate stabilization of the buildings to repair gutters, and steel bracing.
A recommendation is also set for additional protective mortar to the tops of exposed masonry walls.
It is also being recommended that either full or partial demolition is needed in the area on these properties in order to rebuild.
The Metro Historic Zoning Commission meeting will be held Tuesday at 3 p.m. in the Howard Office Building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.