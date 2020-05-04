GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Health officials confirmed almost 300 cases of COVID-19 at the Tyson Plant in Goodlettsville.
The Metro Public Health Department said 298 people have tested positive for the virus at the plant and 220 of them are from Davidson County.
“MPHD’s epidemiologists working on the cluster say the greatest number of new cases were confirmed over the last three weeks,” Metro Public Health Department said on Monday.
During the past week, the number of new cases of Tyson Plant workers in Nashville dropped to eight.
A representative from the Tennessee Department of Health, two members of the CDC and the Metro Public Health Department Director of Health Dr. Michael Caldwell visited the plant for a review of its operations. Their review found the following items:
- regularly cleaning and disinfecting work and break areas
- restricting visitor access
- checking employee temperatures before they enter the plant
- social distancing in the work areas and break areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.