COLLIERVILLE, TN (WSMV) - At least one person was killed and 15 others were injured after a shooting inside the Kroger on New Byhalia Road on Thursday.
The number of injured grew from 12 to 15 overnight.
Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said the shooter, identified as 29-year-old UK Thang, was also dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
"This is the most horrific event in Collierville history," Lane said during a press conference.
10 of the victims were employees of Kroger while the other 5 were customers.
Lane said police received the call of an active shooter at the New Byhalia Road Kroger at 1:30 p.m. and the first units arrived on the scene four minutes later.
SWAT officers along with patrol started a process going aisle to aisle, room to room clearing it, bringing employees out who were in hiding and helping the victims who were injured.
“We found people hiding in freezers, in locked offices. They were doing what they had been trained to do: run, hide, fight," the chief said without elaborating.
Sara Wiles was inside the store when the shooting began. "Those of us who walked away will have emotional issues and thoughts of it forever, but those with the physical scars that lost their family, this will never be better," Wiles said.
The Kroger Company issued a statement about the shooting:
"We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred at our Kroger store located on New Byhalia Rd. in Collierville, TN – a suburb of Memphis.
The entire Kroger family offers our thoughts, prayers and support to the individuals and families of the victims during this difficult time.
We are cooperating with local law enforcement, who have secured the store and parking lot. The store will remain closed while the police investigation continues, and we have initiated counseling services for our associates.
To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we are referring questions to the Collierville Police Department."
Collierville is located in eastern Shelby County near the Fayette-Shelby County line. It is about 30 miles east of Memphis.
BREAKING: Multiple victims reported in shooting at Collierville Kroger https://t.co/Zjbk2TERUp https://t.co/4eAgtSEDXP pic.twitter.com/z2BCeFVdLg— Action News 5 (@WMCActionNews5) September 23, 2021
