NASHVILLE (WSMV) - On January 12, a man was taken into custody in Nashville after 26lbs of marijuana was found in his two bags while they were unloaded from the plane.
After flight #2522 landed in Nashville from Denver, bags were bein taken from the plane to place on a bag belt when K-9 Officer Havoc alerted to two black, hard shell Samsonite roller bags with the name Yakoub Levy on the bag tags.
At this point, Detective Kessler and Detective Swisher pulled the two bags and two unrelated bags to conduct further investigation.
Note to self: K-9 Havoc does not like black trash bags on inbound flights to @Fly_Nashville. Good dog. pic.twitter.com/IYH1HgvnHm— Doug Kreulen (@DougKreulen) January 13, 2021
One of the black bags and the two unrelated bags were placed together for Havoc to conduct a sniff test. He alerted to the black bag and not the unrelated bags.
The second black bag was then brought in, placed in a new order with the unrelated bags where he alerted the second bag.
All bags were placed back on the bag belt for the owner to claim.
Detectives approached Levy and confirmed his name.
Detectives questioned Levy on whether he packed the two bags himself to which he replied yes, he had packed them.
After Levy did not consent to a search of the bags, he was detained by detectives and taken to a holding area where a search warrant on his bags was signed and conducted.
In the small bag was two large vacuum sealed bags containing clothing while the other bag was filled with clothes and several small bags of marijuana vacuum sealed.
Levy was placed under arrest for possession and intent to distribute.
He was booked into Metro Jail.
