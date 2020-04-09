NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - New numbers from the U.S. The Department of Labor sohw once again, millions of Americans are looking for work.
NBC News says another wave of 6.6 million people filed first-time unemployment for the week ending April 4th.
That’s 16 million Americans over the past three weeks.
“I technically don’t know what to do right now. I guess I’m in the limbo state,” Smyrna resident Thomas Adams said.
Like so many, Thomas Adams is trying to make ends meet.
“It’s really a headache for a lot of people out there just struggling to pay bills and everything cause they’re waiting for unemployment,” Adams said.
Adams is one of thousands in Tennessee looking for financial relief. Today the State Department of Labor released new unemployment numbers. For the week ending April 4th, Tennesseans filed more than 112,000 new claims.
“As of last week, Tennessee has received nearly a quarter of a million new claims for unemployment. It’s an unprecedented number the state has never seen before,”Chris Cannon, Spokesperson with the Department of Labor & Workforce Development said. “The Northern Middle Tennessee area was the hardest hit in the state with nearly 47,000 people in the Nashville to Clarksville area filing for unemployment,” Chris Cannon, spokesperson with the State Department of Labor and Workforce Development says they’re working on expanding the capacity of their system.
They’re trying out new techniques to help balance the load of people using the site at the same time.
“We’re introducing the queue very soon. And the queue will give you a number once you log onto the site and then tell you when it’s your turn to come in,” Cannon said.
Adams is feeling the toll from the coronavirus on his wallet. Like everyone, he’s hoping this virus runs its course sooner rather than later.
“It has gotten to the point where since I’m unemployed I am looking for other work and I wanna get out there and work but I also don’t wanna take that risk on...I don’t 100 percent know if I have it!!! And I don’t wanna pass it to someone that has a weak immune system or that can easily get sick and then I feel bad as a person,” Adams said.
