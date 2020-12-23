NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 25-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a deadly crash on Tuesday night on Bell Road.
Metro Police tell us Roimar Guilarte was driving at a high rate of speed west on Bell Road near Hickory Highlands Drive when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road.
His vehicle then crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with another vehicle.
Officials say Guilarte was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. The other driver involved was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
