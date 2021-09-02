NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Local and national partnerships are awarding $10,000 to 25 different Nashville families beginning in November.
Moving Nashville Forward, a community-led organization that invests in the people of North Nashville, is partnering with several other companies and organizations to provide thousands of dollars to residents within the 37208 zip code.
In total, $252,000 has been raised now to launch the 37208 Demonstration.
Families can apply to be randomly selected beginning October 1st by clicking here. Distribution will begin in early November.
Other companies helping with this project include:
- Nashville Economic Justice Alliance
- Income Management
- Center for Guaranteed Income Research
- PATHE
- Democracy Nashville-Democratic Communities
- Gideon's Army
- Black Nashville Assembly
