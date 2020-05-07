25 campgrounds in Nashville to remain closed until end of May

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Campgrounds in Nashville managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will remain closed through the end of the month, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District said their 25 campgrounds between Cumberland River Basin in Kentucky and Tennessee will stay closed until May 31. There is no opening date for these 25 campgrounds.
The closure affects the following locations:
- Lake Barkley and Lake Cumberland in Kentucky
- Cheatham Lake
- J. Percy Priest Lake
- Old Hickory Lake
- Cordell Hull Lake
- Center Hill Lake
- Dale Hollow Lake in Tennessee.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the State-operated or concessionaire-operated campgrounds “have their own policies in place.”
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers made the decision because they “are committed to the health and safety of recreational visitors and our staff” and “following the guidelines from our agency and the CDC regarding COVID-19.”
Diane Parks, who is the Nashville District Operations Division Chief, apologized “for any inconvenience this causes to our recreating community.”
“I can assure you these decisions have not been made lightly, but have been made in the interest of public safety,” Parks said in a statement on Thursday. “The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and contractors who manage these campground facilities is our highest priority. We appreciate the patience and understanding during these unprecedented times and look forward to welcoming everyone back as soon as it’s safe to do so.”
Anyone who booked a reservation for the month of May will receive an email from recreation.gov to allow them to modify their booking. If changes are not made by May 15, the customers will be given refunds and their booking will be canceled.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is reminding all visitors to do the following items:
- honor the six-foot social distance rule
- stay away from parks and recreation areas if you are sick or have symptoms
- keep parks clean by practicing “pack in and pack out” etiquette
- always wear a life jacket when near the water.
