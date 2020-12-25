NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp is offering a reward for information surrounding the explosion this morning on Second Avenue North.
The reward was originally set at $10K, but after other businesses chipped in, it grew to $25,500.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police believe an explosion that occurred outside the AT&T …
If you have any information that can help, please call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
