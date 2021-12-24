NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Friday at the Arbor Hills Apartment Complex on Arbor Knoll Boulevard off Bell Road.
According to police, the shooting occurred around 5:00 p.m. 24-year-old Devin Compton was shot in the head. He died at the scene.
Police say that initial reports in their investigation shows that Compton arrived at the complex and walked to a dark colored SUV and was shot
Anyone with information on this fatal shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
