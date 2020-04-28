NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro School System is offering support for any Nashville students, who need someone to listen to them.
School officials are reaching out to students and young adults between the ages of 13 to 24 years old in need of someone to talk with during the COVID-19 pandemic. They said they can call 615-327-4455, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Need to talk? Students and youth, ages 13 to 24, someone is available to speak to you 24 hours a day. Call @oasisnashville at 615-327-4455. It’s OK to not be OK. More information at https://t.co/87GoJz9gid pic.twitter.com/BrZpChVclr— Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) April 28, 2020
School officials said anyone in immediate danger should always call 911, but they released several numbers to help the youth of Nashville.
Those numbers are:
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
- The Crisis Center at 615-244-7444
- Text the Crisis Text Line at 741741
- Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-855-558-6484
- Report Child Abuse - Department of Children’s Services: 1-877-237-0004
- Sexual Assault Center 24 Hour Crisis Line:1-800-879-1999
For more information, click here.
