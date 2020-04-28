METRO SCHOOLS LOGO

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro School System is offering support for any Nashville students, who need someone to listen to them.

School officials are reaching out to students and young adults between the ages of 13 to 24 years old in need of someone to talk with during the COVID-19 pandemic. They said they can call 615-327-4455, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

School officials said anyone in immediate danger should always call 911, but they released several numbers to help the youth of Nashville. 

Those numbers are:

  • National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
  • The Crisis Center at 615-244-7444
  • Text the Crisis Text Line at 741741
  • Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-855-558-6484
  • Report Child Abuse - Department of Children’s Services: 1-877-237-0004
  • Sexual Assault Center 24 Hour Crisis Line:1-800-879-1999

