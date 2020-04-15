NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The "I Believe in Nashville" charitable relief team has donated 24,000 face masks to the city of Nashville in the midst of a national shortage due to COVID-19.
The face mask reads the uplifting message, "I Believe in Hope."
Officials with the relief team gave away 10,000 of the masks on April 3, the day the CDC recommended people to wear face masks in public. Within 90 minutes of giving out all 10,000, an additional 10,000 free masks were given out.
“As a part of the Nashville Community, it’s been encouraging seeing all Nashvillians rally together to support each other,” said Gerst, CEO at Thinkswell/Partner at NashvilleTN Store. “Being able to give back like this is the least we can do for a city that means so much to us.”
Nashville's essential workers also received 4,000 free masks as they work on the front lines amid the pandemic.
"Our first responders are on the front lines, but without the support of our essential employees they would not be able to successfully do their jobs," said Nashville FD Director Chief William Swann.
The new campaign comes just one month after the charitable team raised $550,000 for victims of the deadly tornadoes on March 3rd by selling "I Believe in Nashville" t-shirts.
You can order the "I Believe in Hope" face masks that costs $6 on the website. Large corporate orders can email info@nashvilletnstore.com.
