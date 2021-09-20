NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee man used a website to meet his biological mother.
After a loving and fulfilling childhood, there was just one missing piece from Joe Goff’s life meeting his biological mom. It wasn't until he was in his 60s that he got the chance that changed his life.
Goff said he always knew he was adopted
“I had pretty normal, what I would call normal, upbringing,” Goff said.
He was one of four adopted siblings.
“I really never felt a lot of interest in older until I got older and when we started having children of our own there was a curiosity there,” Goff said.
Out of that curiosity, Goff, like so many other Americans ordered a 23andMe kit. For the first couple years, it didn’t provide many answers.
“I got a notification from 23andMe saying I have new relatives,” Goff said.
It started with a first cousin.
“It was literally within 10 minutes of sending the message he responded,” Goff said. “And said I don’t think you’re my cousin I think you’re my uncle.”
Within hours of that, he was on the phone with a woman named Sue.
“My sister said, ‘yes, you’re my brother,’” Goff said. “They knew that they had a brother that was given up for adoption.”
They arranged to meet, and she had one other surprise
“She said well there’s somebody here that wants to meet you. my mother was standing in the kitchen,” Goff said. “She looked and she goes is it true? And I was like well I believe so.”
“We hugged for a long time and a lot of tears,” he added.
Goff explained that moment.
“It was just pretty life changing for me,” he said. “I really can’t explain it. It was like we’d known each other forever and we were just meeting for the first time. She was kind of everything I expected her to be or could want.”
For the next two years, Goff and his mother would get together nearly every weekend
“She was feisty. Very matter of fact. she went to church any time the doors were open,” Goff said about his mother.
So often, his wife suggested they move.
“We were here about four weeks before she caught COVID,” Goff said.
His mother’s condition worsened fast
“I’m not sure I can get through this part,” Goff said.
Within four days of a positive test, she was hospitalized.
“She had had a DNR and the doctors and the family all new about it and when she got into the hospital, she reversed it,” Goff said. “She reversed DNR because she said she had not had enough time with me.”
Within days of hospitalization, Bonnie was put on a ventilator, where things declined even more
“It was decided at that point that we’d take her off life support,” Goff said. “But I’m just so grateful for what I got.”
Goff said he wouldn’t change a thing about the two precious years he spent with his mother.
“She was the first of her family to make it through grade school,” Goff said.
It is a leap of faith he would recommend anyone with a similar curiosity take
“I think it’s worth whatever the downside might be. It certainly was in my case,” Goff said. “I wish it had been longer but again I’m just grateful, thankful that I did get to know her.”
Bonnie was also able to meet and get to know Goff's two children and their families - her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special memories that Goff said he'll cherish for the rest of his life.
