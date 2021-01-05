NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Almost two dozen state legislators object to the Electoral College votes for the 2020 Presidential Election and want the federal government to investigate irregulates.
State Rep. Bruce Griffey (R-Paris) as well as 22 other TN state legislators, have sent a letter to federal Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Senator-elect Bill Hagerty and the other seven federal lawmakers asking them "to object to votes from Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin due to election fraud."
"There is a law from the 1880s known as the Electoral Count Act, which was written to help guide Congress if there is a dispute in a state about which candidate won. It allows members of Congress to challenge a state's results and make the whole Congress vote on whether to accept the results, and that is exactly what I and a number of my colleagues in the TN legislature are asking our federal counterparts to do," Griffey wrote in a statement on Tuesday.
Their letter is to show support for Rep. Mo Brooks' investigation into "widespread election irregularities."
Last week, Blackburn and Hagerty joined other Republican senators and senators-elect to vote against the 2020 Presidential Election results. They sent a letter calling for Congress to "immediately appoint an Electoral Commission with full investigatory fact-finding authority to conduct an emergency 10-day audit of the election returns in the disputed states."
Griffey said he had been a supporter of President Donald Trump since his presidential campaign in July 2015. He added he "always will remain a Trump supporter" and believes "that absent widespread fraud," he "would have won in November by a landslide."
"Fair elections, free from foreign and outside interference, and fraudulent actions by State officials in violation of state law are pivotal to the survival of our republic, which exists based on the consent of the governed," Griffey said. "If our elections cannot be trusted, the republic will no longer enjoy the consent of the governed."
In the letter, Griffey is asking Congress to look into the following examples:
- Ballots were accepted without postmarks, or with backdated postmarks, in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and Wisconsin.
- The U.S.P.S. was alleged to have backdated as many as 100,000 ballots in Wisconsin.
- In Wisconsin and Michigan, poll workers were observed running ballots through tabulation machines as many as eight or nine times.
- The alleged Biden victory margin in Nevada is 33,596 votes, yet the number of ballots in question is more than three times that.
- In Nevada, progressive socialist Democrats appear to have targeted Native Americans facing severe economic conditions and shamelessly enticed this vulnerable group to trade their votes for Visa gift cards and jewelry.
- In Arizona, there are 75,000 lost or destroyed absentee ballots that were improperly tabulated.
- More than 70,000 allegedly ineligible voters in Georgia cast ballots there.
- Approximately 15,000 mail-in or absentee ballots were cast in Nevada by voters known to have voted in other states.
The legislators that signed the letter are the following:
- Griffey
- Clay Doggett
- Pat Marsh
- Bud Hulsey
- Kent Calfee
- Terri Lynn Weaver
- Jerry Sexton
- Dennis Powers
- Dan Howell
- Esther Helton
- Glen Casada
- Tim Rudd
- John Crawford
- Justin Lafferty
- Rick Eldridge
- John Ragan
- Mary Littleton
- Mark Hall
- Janice Bowling
- Mark Pody
- Paul Bailey
- Joey Hensley
- Frank Niceley
Griffey concluded the letter with the following statement.
"Our nation's judiciary has sadly shown cowardice and refused to listen to the many claims of impropriety, and, as such, has not availed itself of the opportunity to judge the evidence of the numerous such cases on their merits. Given this, it is up to Congress to offer a venue in which a proper, thorough hearing can take place. Accordingly, we the undersigned hereby call on the Tennessee federal delegation to stand with Mo Brooks, Congressman Louie Gohmert, Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri and President Donald Trump as they fight to defend our republic with a full Congressional investigation and vote on electors presented before the Joint Session on January 6, 2021. Importantly, this request is not merely an election challenge for President Donald Trump. Indeed, as (3 U.S.C. 15) states, it is Congress's job to either accept or reject the votes presented to it by the electors which comprise the electoral college. . . . What limits on governmental power truly exist if governments may exceed those limits placed by our Constitution with impunity? It is with these laws and their continuation in mind that we, the undersigned, as you on January 6th to vocally support the rule of law, transparent government by joining Rep. Brooks in objecting to the contested electors from those states where Republicans have offered opposing slates of electors. Tennessee, your nation, and your President deserve to have the evidence of widespread fraud and irregularities heard on January 6th."
