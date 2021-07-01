The Independence Day fireworks show silhouettes the Nashville, Tenn. skyline on Saturday, July 4, 2015. According to city officials, the fireworks display is the largest in the nation, with over 54,000 shells in the show. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – A 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital after setting off a firework inside his car, Murfreesboro Police said.
An unidentified Murfreesboro man was holding a mortar in his left hand when it exploded on Wednesday night. Murfreesboro emergency officials said the man was trying to shoot the mortar out of his sunroof near Forrest Drive and N. Highland Blvd. around 9:30 p.m.
The man was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center. Emergency officials said they searched the area, but they said they did not locate parts of the man’s hand.
A woman inside the car also “suffered slight head injuries, minor burns to her neck and upper back, and complained of ear pain,” emergency officials said. She was treated at the scene.
That was not the only incident involving fireworks. Emergency officials said a group of people shot fireworks at passing cars near Forrest and Lee Streets between midnight and 2 a.m. on Monday. These actions caused "drivers to swerve off the road to avoid being hit." Emergency officials said some people shot fireworks at a Murfreesboro police patrol unit.
Murfreesboro Police and Fire Rescue Departments are reminding people about the importance of practicing fireworks safety.
The City of Murfreesboro has banned residents from using bottle rockets, reloadable mortars, and sky lanterns. To learn more about Murfreesboro's city codes, click here.
