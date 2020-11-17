WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A 21-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly pretending to be an 11th-grader at the Green Hill High School in Mt. Juliet.
Wilson County officials tell us school officers were notified on November 4th when an unknown person was inside a classroom.
The suspect, later identified as Ezekiel McFarland, of Mt. Juliet, told the assistant principal that he was Travon Smith and he just moved here from Chicago. He continued to say his mother was supposed to register him for school.
During the interview with McFarland, school officials figured out that Travon Smith was the name of a current student at the high school. McFarland reportedly approached a different assistant principal earlier in the day and asked for a printed copy of his schedule.
An officer went to McFarland's home and asked for Travon Smith when his mother then identified him as Ezekiel.
When asked why he was at the school, McFarland told them he wanted to finish his education because he didn't get to finish in Illinois. He story repeatedly had inconsistencies.
Surveillance video Showed McFarland inside the school with a juvenile girl who he has had prior dealings with this year, according to the sheriff's department. He admitted to officials that him and the girl were seeing each other.
He was later taken into custody and charged with criminal impersonation.
