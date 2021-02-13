NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The worst of the weather we are expecting is still a ways out, and already the roads in Middle Tennessee are giving drivers problems.

Early Saturday morning on Interstate 24 just outside of Antioch, multiple vehicles were involved in a crash that shut down both directions.

Icy roads caused an 18-vehicle crash & the closure of I-24 east near Old Hickory Blvd in South Nashville at 8 a.m. 6 minor injuries. 15 vehicles required wreckers. Interstate will be salted before reopening. A smaller crash on I-24 west has been cleared. Westbound lanes are open. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 13, 2021

Multiple patients have been transported from the scene at MM62 0 I24 E to area hospitals. Please continue to avoid the area if possible. If you are traveling in this area, please use caution as Emergency Responders are working to clear the scene. — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) February 13, 2021

In Mount Juliet, an officer was parked on the ramp to Interstate 40 from Mt. Juliet Road when their cruiser was hit by an SUV. Police later closed the ramp due to icy conditions.

While parked and handling a crash on the I-40E On-Ramp from Mt. Juliet Road, a cruiser was struck by an SUV. The officer was inside the cruiser, and is being evaluated at the ER as a precaution. No party was transported by ambulance. pic.twitter.com/ebHAhsVmeC — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) February 13, 2021