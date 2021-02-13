I-24 crash

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The worst of the weather we are expecting is still a ways out, and already the roads in Middle Tennessee are giving drivers problems. 

Early Saturday morning on Interstate 24 just outside of Antioch, multiple vehicles were involved in a crash that shut down both directions. 

In Mount Juliet, an officer was parked on the ramp to Interstate 40 from Mt. Juliet Road when their cruiser was hit by an SUV. Police later closed the ramp due to icy conditions. 

