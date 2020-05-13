NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Davidson County Sheriff's Office reports 21 inmates have now tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release. This is an increase of one positive case since Friday.
The sheriff's office said four have an active case of COVID-19 and 17 inmates have recovered. The sheriff's office has placed 44 inmates on COVID restriction.
There have been nine employees to test positive for COVID-19. Six of those staffers have returned to work.
There are currently 957 inmates housed in Davidson County Sheriff's Office facilities.
