NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Davidson County Sheriff's Office reports 21 inmates have now tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release. This is an increase of one positive case since Friday.

The sheriff's office said four have an active case of COVID-19 and 17 inmates have recovered. The sheriff's office has placed 44 inmates on COVID restriction.

There have been nine employees to test positive for COVID-19. Six of those staffers have returned to work.

There are currently 957 inmates housed in Davidson County Sheriff's Office facilities.

