SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - The first 2022 Nissan Pathfinder rolled off the assembly line on Thursday morning at the award-winning Nissan Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant.
“Start of production of the new Pathfinder marks another major milestone in our Nissan NEXT momentum story,” said Jeff Younginer, vice president, Nissan Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant, in a news release. “The Smyrna plant team is thrilled to put the newest version of this iconic vehicle on the road for customers.”
The all-new Pathfinder, alongside the upcoming all-new 2022 Nissan Frontier, gives Nissan one of the freshest lineups in the industry, according to a news release. Other new models that are part of the company’s new product introduction plan include the all-electric Ariya crossover and a production version of the Z Proto sports car.
Pathfinder has been assembled in Smyrna since 2004. The engine for the vehicle is assembled at Nissan Decherd Powertrain Plant in Decherd, TN.
The all-new Nissan Pathfinder will arrive in dealer showrooms throughout the U.S. and Canada this summer.
