NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The 2022 Figure Skating Championship is taking place at Bridgestone Arena downtown Nashville beginning today.
Some of the best figure skaters in the country are battling for their chance to get a spot on team USA for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Fans will be able to attend and watch the skating from inside the arena.
For the men, Jason Brown, Vincent Zhou and Nathan Chen are competing.
Chen is also known as "Quad King" because he is the first skater to land five types of quadruple jumps in competition and eight quads in a single competition.
For the women competitors, Alysa Liu, and reigning U.S. Figure Skating champion Bradie Tennell.
Tennell had a foot injury at the end of 2021 and was forced to withdraw from competitions as a result, but she is better and ready to compete.
While Music City did have to beat our several other cities to be the host city, this is not the first time this competition has been held here. It was also here back in 1997.
To learn more about this championship, click here.
