NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The 2021 Nashville Oktoberfest has been rescheduled to 2022 due to uncertainty with the pandemic.
"With so much uncertainty in light of the pandemic, it is not feasible to host an in-person festival of this size,” states Michael King, owner of Monell’s Restaurants and Director of The Nashville Oktoberfest. “No profit is worth the risk of a person’s health and well-being.”
The event usually brings in around 300,000 people.
The decision to reschedule had to be made now due to the amount of planning required for the event.
The new dates will be October 6-9, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.