NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The 2021 Nashville Oktoberfest has been rescheduled to 2022 due to uncertainty with the pandemic.

"With so much uncertainty in light of the pandemic, it is not feasible to host an in-person festival of this size,” states Michael King, owner of Monell’s Restaurants and Director of The Nashville Oktoberfest. “No profit is worth the risk of a person’s health and well-being.”

The event usually brings in around 300,000 people.

The decision to reschedule had to be made now due to the amount of planning required for the event.

The new dates will be October 6-9, 2022.

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019.

