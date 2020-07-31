NASHVILLE (WSMV) - David Corlew and Associated announced next year's Volunteer Jam will go on as scheduled and serve as a tribute concert to the late Charlie Daniels.
Hazel Daniels, Daniels' wife of 55 years, believes her husband would be thrilled saying:
I am forever grateful for all of the love and support Charlie Jr. and I have received since Charlie’s passing," says Hazel. "Charlie would be excited and extremely proud that his Volunteer Jam would continue. I want to express my sincere thanks to the artists paying tribute to Charlie.
Five additional talents including ALABAMA, Ricky Skaggs, Old Crow Medicine Show, Junior Brown and Cece Winans have been added to the lineup joining The Marshall Tucker Band, Chris Janson, Charley Pride, Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers, Big & Rich, Gretchen Wilson, Cowboy Troy, Delbert McClinton, Keb' Mo', The Outlaws, 38 Special, The Allman Betts Band, Cedric Burnside, Jenny Tolman, Atlanta Rhythm Section, Travis Denning, Mickey Gilley, Johnny Lee, Rhett Akins, Scooter Brown Band, The SteelDrivers, Pure Prairie League and comedian Dusty Slay.
Daniels' longtime band, The Charlie Daniels Band, will also perform to honor their legendary frontman.
The event will take place at Bridgestone Arena on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 7 p.m.
500 tickets will be donated on a first-come, first-serve basis to volunteers that have previously participated in emergency relief efforts across Middle Tennessee.
You may contact Taylor Freeman at taylor.freeman@outbackpresents.com for ticket requests.
Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com and the Bridgestone Arena box office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.