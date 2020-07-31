Stagecoach Music Festival 2009 - Day 1

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - David Corlew and Associated announced next year's Volunteer Jam will go on as scheduled and serve as a tribute concert to the late Charlie Daniels. 

Hazel Daniels, Daniels' wife of 55 years, believes her husband would be thrilled saying:

I am forever grateful for all of the love and support Charlie Jr. and I have received since Charlie’s passing," says Hazel. "Charlie would be excited and extremely proud that his Volunteer Jam would continue. I want to express my sincere thanks to the artists paying tribute to Charlie.

Five additional talents including ALABAMA, Ricky Skaggs, Old Crow Medicine Show, Junior Brown and Cece Winans have been added to the lineup joining The Marshall Tucker BandChris JansonCharley Pride, Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin BrothersBig & RichGretchen WilsonCowboy TroyDelbert McClinton, Keb' Mo', The Outlaws38 SpecialThe Allman Betts BandCedric BurnsideJenny TolmanAtlanta Rhythm SectionTravis DenningMickey GilleyJohnny LeeRhett AkinsScooter Brown BandThe SteelDriversPure Prairie League and comedian Dusty Slay.

Daniels' longtime band, The Charlie Daniels Band, will also perform to honor their legendary frontman. 

The event will take place at Bridgestone Arena on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 7 p.m.

500 tickets will be donated on a first-come, first-serve basis to volunteers that have previously participated in emergency relief efforts across Middle Tennessee. 

You may contact Taylor Freeman at taylor.freeman@outbackpresents.com for ticket requests.

Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com and the Bridgestone Arena box office.

