NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The 63rd Grammy awards are being postponed from their original January 31st date due to a surge in Coronavirus cases.
The awards show was to be held in Los Angeles in late January, but has now been rescheduled for some time in March. Further details are to be announced.
All over the county, cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, including in California, where a new variant of the COVID-19 virus has been found.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced the first known case of the new and apparently more contagious variant of the coronavirus in the nation's most populated state, following the first reported U.S. case in Colorado.
