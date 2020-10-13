NASHVILLE (WSMV) - As groups and events work to adjust to new safety rules and guidelines, some are just not able to go on.
For only the second time since 1980, the annual Nashville Veterans Day parade has been canceled due to concerns revolving around the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Due to concern of large crowds and the pandemic, the 2020 parade must be canceled," said Anthony Westbrooks, Chairman of the Davidson County Veterans Coordinating Council.
The parade down Broadway, for many years, has been designated as a Regional City Veterans Day parade, by the Department of Defense in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
The next parade is scheduled for November 11, 2021.
