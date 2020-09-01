CMA Awards
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nominations for 'The 54th Annual CMA Awards' has been released on Tuesday. 

Country music fans have been eagerly waiting to see if their favorite artist has made the list for 'country music's biggest night.' 

Listed below is each category and the nominees: 

Entertainer of the Year:

  • Eric Church
  • Luke Combs
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Keith Urban 

Female Vocalist of the Year: 

  • Miranda Lambert
  • Ashley McBryde
  • Maren Morris
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year: 

  • Eric Church
  • Luke Combs
  • Thomas Rhett
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Keith Urban 

Musical Event of the Year: 

  • "10,000 Hours" - Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber
  • "Be A Light" - Thomas Rhett Ft. Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban 
  • "The Bones" - Maren Morris with Hozier 
  • "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" - Miranda Lambert Ft. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, and Caylee Hammack
  • "I Hope You're Happy Now" - Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Song of the Year: 

  • "Bluebird" - Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert
  • "Even Though I'm Leaving" - Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher
  • "I Hope You're Happy Now" - Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton
  • "More Hearts Than Mine" - Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland
  • "The Bones" - Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz 

Album of the Year: 

  • "Heartache Medication" - Jon Pardi
  • "Never Will" - Ashley McBryde 
  • "Old Dominion" - Old Dominion 
  • "What You See Is What You Get" - Luke Combs 
  • "Wildcard" - Miranda Lambert 

New Artist of the Year: 

  • Jimmie Allen
  • Ingrid Andress
  • Gabby Barrett
  • Carly Pearce
  • Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year:

  • Lady A
  • Little Big Town
  • Midland
  • Old Dominion
  • Rascal Flatts

Vocal Duo of the Year: 

  • Brooks & Dunn
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • Maddie & Tae

Musical Event of the Year: 

  • "10,000 Hours" - Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber
  • "Bluebird" - Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert
  • "Homemade" - Jake Owen
  • "I Hope You're Happy Now" - Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
  • "Second One To Know" - Chris Stapleton

Musician of the Year: 

  • Jenee Fleenor
  • Paul Franklin
  • Rob McNelley
  • Illya Toshinskiy
  • Derek Wells

According to CMA officials, Miranda Lambert's seven nominations breaks the record for most nominations by a female artist in CMA Awards history with 55 nods. 

The Country Music Association has yet to announce who is hosting the CMA Awards show this year. 

The CMA Awards will take place on November 11th at 8|7c p.m. 

