(WSMV) - This week is the annual National Fire Prevention Week that commemorates the deadly Great Chicago fire back in 1871.
The campaign focuses on educating people on the simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from risk of home fires.
For the week of October 4th-October 10th, the theme is “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!”
According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States. Almost half of reported house fire start in the kitchen, meanwhile two-thirds of home cooking fires start with the ignition of food.
“We know cooking fires can be prevented,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice-president of outreach and advocacy. “Staying in the kitchen, using a timer, and avoiding distractions such as electronics or TV are steps everyone can take to keep families safe in their homes.”
Fire officials in Rutherford County shared some safety tips to keep you from having a cooking fire:
- Never leave cooking food unattended. Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling or broiling. If you have to leave, even for a short time, turn off the stove.
- If you are simmering, baking, roasting, or boiling food, check it regularly, remain in the home while food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you that you’re cooking.
- You have to be alert when cooking. You won’t be alert if you are sleepy, have taken medicine or drugs, or consumed alcohol that makes you drowsy.
- Always keep an oven mitt and pan lid nearby when you’re cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan to smother the flame. Turn off the burner, and leave the pan covered until it is completely cool.
- Have a “kid-free zone” of at least 3 feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried.
“The most important step you should take before making a meal is to “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” said RCFR Lt./Assistant Fire Marshal Joshua Sanders. “A cooking fire can grow quickly. I have seen many homes damaged and people injured by fires that could easily have been prevented.”
The Rutherford County Fire Rescue is hosting a Fire Prevention Open House at Rockvale Elementary on October 31st from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information about Fire Prevention Week, click here.
