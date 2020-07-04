NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Nashville tradition, modified for COVID-19, has gone worldwide.
The 2020 Nashville Hot Chicken festival was not held in its usual spot in East Park this Fourth of July.
Instead, festival founder and former Nashville mayor, Bill Purcell, kicked off the event with a video conference announcement at 6 a.m. from Bangkok, Thailand.
Purcell was also joined by Prince’s Hot Chicken management team at their Nolensville Road location to celebrate this year’s socially distant festival.
The women who operate Prince’s Hot Chicken give a lot of the credit for Nashville hot chicken’s success to owner, André Prince Jeffries, and the love that she put into their food. Jeffries daughter, Simone, says that knowing that her family’s food is enjoyed worldwide brings her “overwhelming joy”.
Family member and general manager Katrina Ware adds that when it comes to their hottest chicken, the 'Triple Hot,' it is women, not men, who can handle the heat.
Despite losing the in-person part of the festival's tradition since 2007, lovers of the hot chicken celebration can still participate by ordering take-out from their favorite restaurants and food trucks across the city.
Here's a list of the participating restaurants:
HOT CHICKEN VENDORS:
- Prince's Hot Chicken - South Shack location, 5814 Nolensville Pike, Nashville
Order online at https://www.princeshotchicken.com
- Bolton's Spicy Chicken & Fish - Main Street location, 624 Main Street, Nashville
Order online at UberEats
- 400 Degrees - Original Clarksville Pike location, 3704 Clarksville Pike, Nashville
Order online at https://aqui-simpson.square.site
- Party Fowl - downtown location, 719 8th Ave South, Nashville
Order ahead by calling 615-624-8255
- Hattie B's Hot Chicken – Broadway/Midtown location, 112 19th Ave. South, Nashville
Order online at https://order.hattieb.com/menu/hattie-bs-19th-ave-s/
- SlowBurn, at Yazoo Taproom, 900 River Bluff Drive, Madison
Order online at https://www.slowburnhotchicken.com/#/
- Hurt's Hot Chicken, at their Mount Juliet location, 3288 South Mount Juliet Road Order in advance by calling 615/589-4816
- Smokin Thighs - 611 WEDGEWOOD AVE., NASHVILLE, TN 37203. Order online at: https://www.toasttab.com/smokinthighs/v3#!/order
- Fowlmouth, Bangkok, Thailand. Three locations at The Commons Thonglor, Mahatun Ploenchit & The Commons Saladaeng
OTHER VENDORS:
