LYNCHBURG, TN (WSMV) - The annual Jack Daniel's World Championship Invitational Barbecue competition has been canceled for this year.
The annual event, held at Jack Daniel's in Lynchburg, was set for Oct. 9-10, 2020.
"For 31 years, Jack Daniel's and its home of Lynchburg, Tennessee, has been honored to host the Jack Daniel's World Championship Invitational Barbecue. Each year, top teams from all over the world come to the Cave Spring Hollow to compete in 'The Jack,' what many consider the crown jewel of the BBQ World," Jack Daniel's posted on its Facebook page. "It's a weekend not only of competition, but also of friendship, camaraderie fellowship and a whole lot of fun.
"After much careful thought and consideration, we've made the tough decision to cancel this year's competition. The health, safety and well-being of our competitors and attendees is our highest priority, and in accordance with current guidelines as well as a desire to maintain The Jack's status at the premiere competitive BBQ event, we believe this is just the right thing to do."
The 2021 Jack Daniel's World Championship Invitational Barbecue competition will be held Oct. 8-9.
"We so appreciate the competitors, our attendees, our community and all those who come out every year to support this event. We share the disappointment, too, but hope everyone will mark their calendars for Oct. 8-9, 2021, because there will be smoke back again in the Hollow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.