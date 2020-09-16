60-year-old William Cox was trying to cross Dickerson Pike on Saturday when he was hit and killed.
He is far from alone.
So far, in 2020, 25 people have died while walking in Nashville.
It's a record for this time of year.
Then statewide it's been the deadliest year for pedestrians ever with 102 killed and that's just so far.
"It's just pretty gut-wrenching to see, in the midst of everything else going so badly in 2020, to see this problem continuing to escalate," said Nora Kern, the executive director of Walk Bike Nashville.
Kern blames poor lighting, a lack of crosswalks and speeding - for the spike
"As there is less traffic, people are driving faster so that's a really dangerous situation," said Kern.
Kern said it's also exposing yet another example of racial and economic inequality since, nationwide, people of color are more likely to be killed while walking.
"Unfortunately, a lot of our unsafe streets are in a lot of communities of color and a lot of our low income communities," said Kern.
The state recently received funding to make changes on some of the most dangerous corridors.
Kern said, that's good, but it's not enough.
She said she wants to see well lit cross walks with stop lights and a formal pedestrian safety program within Metro's public works department.
"This could be someone you love next. You don't know who is going to be the next victim and, like I mentioned, every single person who is lost is someone's brother, best friend, coach, teacher and so it's unacceptable and it's a basic right to be able to walk around our city that we want to make sure everybody has," said Kern.
