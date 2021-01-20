NASHVILLE (WSMV) - In a year-end report, the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) states that 2020 had the most boating-related fatalities in 37 years.
A total of 32 boating-related deaths happened last year. Back in 2019, a record-low year of eight deaths were reported.
According to TWRA, there was a large increase of boat traffic on the state's lakes and rivers last year.
Preliminary numbers show that alcohol and drugs were a contributing factor for about 30% of the deadly incidents.
TWRA says in addition to the boating-related deaths, there were 61 serious injury incidents that left 82 people injured and 82 additional property damage incidents.
Wildlife officers are encouraging the following to its boating public:
- Take a boater safety course.
- Wear your life jacket while out on the water.
- Be aware of the water conditions around dams, both above and below.
- Always boat with a sober operator. Operating impaired is a crime.
- Report unsafe operation, boat accidents, or law violations to your nearest TWRA dispatch center.
To learn more about TWRA, click here.
