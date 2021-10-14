NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - 2010 West End is now open and leasing in the popular Midtown neighborhood of downtown Nashville.
Located right one West End Avenue, the 358-unit high-rise has an array of floorplans featuring studio, convertible, and one- and two-bedroom units.
"We're right across from Vanderbilt University and right next door to Dolly Parton's White Limozeen rooftop," Business Manager at 2010 West End Miah Willis explained. "We're walking distance to Broadway and the Gulch, literally right here in midtown, so everything that you need is right here around you."
Each space has modern finishes with spacious rooms and amazing views of the city from all angles. In addition, the complex is pet-friendly and offers tons of amenities for residents.
"We have absolutely unparalleled amenities," Willis said. "We've got a 25th-floor rooftop pool. Our 6th floor has a fitness center, dog run, tons of grills, and TVs. We also have a listening room, which is really cool. You can hang out, watch movies, play music, and hang out with friends. We have game rooms. Absolutely anything you can think of."
By early next year, there will be 5,000 square feet of retail space on the ground level.
Today, 2010 West End is offering up to a month and a half of free rent on select apartments. For leasing information, click here.
