NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Health officials are expecting 200,000 Tennesseans to be vaccinated by the end of 2020.
The number would be from a combination of vaccinations from the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
In the first round of shipments, Tennessee received 56,000 Pfizer doses, with another 40,000 arriving this week.
On Monday the state received its first shipment of Moderna's vaccine, with 5,000 doses released immediately. More doses of the Moderna vaccine are expected to arrive Tuesday and Wednesday, with 115,000 arriving Monday.
The Rutherford County Health Department was one of the first in the state to begin vaccinating first responders with Moderna's vaccine.
On Monday, pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS will go inside long-term care facilities to begin administering the vaccine to both residents and staff.
