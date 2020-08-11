NASHVILLE (WSMV) - I-24 Westbound is shut down Tuesday morning as emergency crews investigate a deadly crash near Antioch.
Metro Police say the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on I-24 westbound near mile marker 53, between Harding Place and Briley Parkway.
A 20-year-old passenger of one of the vehicles involved was found ejected at the scene. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Officers have not yet said what led to the crash or how many vehicles were involved.
TDOT estimates the crash to be cleared by 8 a.m. Westbound traffic is being diverted to alternate routes. Eastbound traffic is not affected.
The fatal crash team is investigating.
