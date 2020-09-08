NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Fire battled an apartment fire at the Villages of Dover Glen on Dover Glen Drive Tuesday night that displaced 20 people from their homes.
The fire began around 6:50 p.m. in the kitchen of one of the downstairs units within a building consisting of eight units in total.
The American Red Cross has been called to the scene to assist the families displaced.
The official cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.
