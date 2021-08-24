WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - Officials said they have recovered the body of the last person who was unaccounted for, raising the death toll to 20 people who have died as a result of Saturday’s flood event.

“We’re no longer expected to find anymore victims,” Waverly Public Safety Chief Grant Gillespie said Wednesday afternoon. “Now we’re cleaning up and trying to get things back to normal.”

Gillespie said one body was recovered on Wednesday morning and the last body was found later in the afternoon.

“We’re glad that our families now have closure,” Gillespie said.

“When we have this many victims and to be able to get the closure, and speaking with TBI, a friend of mine over there, it’s unheard of. It speaks volumes of people who were there, boots on the ground,” Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said.

Gillespie said operations would be shifting from search and recovery to a cleanup effort.

Authorities have released no names or ages at this time.

Authorities updated the death count to 18 on Tuesday, and that's lower than officials first reported. However, there was some confusion about people who lost their lives from the storm when they were looking at cases related to the emergency room.

Authorities were also able to get an aerial look at the damage. They say it's worse than they thought it originally was.

"Hundreds of homes that have been affected by some type of damage, whether it's damaged with the water coming through the home that people will be able to stay in," Davis said. "You know we've got some folks that are in their homes that had the deep waist deep water, that now the waters receded that there won't stay."

The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office released the desperate 911 calls for help as water rushes into hundreds of homes, trapping several people.

“I have a neighbor who's trapped in her trailer the water's all around the edge of it. It's coming up and she can't get out,” 911 caller said.

“I'm upstairs, it's already got the downstairs and I can't get out,” 911 caller said.

President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for the state of Tennessee after devastating flooding that killed at least 22 in Humphreys County. The president's approval frees up federal funding to assist in state and local recovery efforts in the impacted areas.

