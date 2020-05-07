ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Firefighters battled against large flames and heavy smoke throughout the night at an apartment complex in Antioch Thursday.

Fire officials tell us a call came in around 10:15 p.m. for an apartment fire at the Chimney Top Apartment Complex. 

Crews were able to get to the scene in four minutes and made sure everyone was out of the building. 

Firefighters worked until around 2:30 a.m. to extinguish the fire. Crews returned Friday morning to smoke at the complex and extinguished some smoldering material. 

The American Red Cross tells News4 that 20 homes were destroyed and approximately 50 people are displaced as a result. 

The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating to find out what caused the fire. 

