PORTLAND, TN (WSMV) - A 2-year-old enjoyed a well-deserved popsicle after first responders worked for hours to get him out of an antique wooden barrel that he was stuck inside of.
Lance and Kelly Strubing tell us 2-year-old Dorian climbed into an antique wooden barrel at his grandparents house and somehow got stuck.
The family immediately went to TriStar Portland's Emergency Room and they took x-rays to find out where his feet, knees, and hips were. The Portland Fire Department then stepped in with the jaws of life, but ending up using tools to cut away part of the bottom of the barrel.
Dorian's dad held the barrel as fire crews safely pulled him out of the top of the barrel.
Kelly Strubing said Dorian was super brave and unharmed. He enjoyed a popsicle after getting pulled out and everyone who helped signed the barrel!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.