NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Two employees of Nashville's WeGo Public Transit have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a memo sent to staff obtained by News4.
WeGo CEO Steve Bland wrote the memo, which was sent to employees Tuesday, May 12.
"It is important to start off today’s memo by letting you know that two of our employees have tested positive for COVID-19," Bland wrote. He then goes on to list the steps WeGo is taking to "mitigate community spread among customers and other employees:"
- Find out the date the employee was tested and ensure that the employee is quarantined until their test results are confirmed and/or until they are released by a health care professional;
- Go back two days prior to their test date and pull any vehicle or facility video to trace possible exposure to members of the public and other employees;
- Have our Human Resources department work closely with employee to obtain documentation confirming any positive test results and the ascertain the ongoing well-being of the employee;
- The Chief Operating Officer/Chief Administrative Officer ensures notification goes to any potentially exposed employees if any are identified; and,
- Ongoing communication between the employee and HR to ensure they only return to work when cleared to do so by the Metro Public Health Department or their medical provider.
"Please be assured that WeGo is in constant communication and cooperation with Metro Public Health officials in regards to any potential cases effecting our employees, and to make sure that our cleaning and protection efforts to keep you and our customers safe remain up to standard as we continue to navigate these unprecedented times," the memo reads.
Bland also told employees they are "strongly encouraged" to wear face masks when interacting with the public or when they are unable to maintain six feet of distance from their coworkers.
Signage has been posted on WeGo facilities and vehicles asking riders to cover their face. However, the WeGo memo noted that service cannot be denied to someone who is not wearing a mask.
