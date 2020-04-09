CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police in Clarksville are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects who robbed a woman.
Police say on April 5 at around 3:30 a.m. the victim was walking home from a store near the 1700 block of Evans Road when she was approached by two people in a black SUV. After talking briefly with the people inside the car, the woman walked away.
The SUV then pulled up to her again, but she did not stop walking, so it drove off.
However, the SUV returned again a short time later; the passenger got out, physically assaulted the victim and took her purse.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact Detective Steinlage at 931-648-0656 ext. 5472, Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.