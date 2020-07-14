LEWISBURG, TN (WSMV) - Police are searching for two people who entered a Lewisburg home, threatened and assaulted the man and stole the victim's mobile phone and wallet.
Police said the victim reported that Belinda Kay Johnson, 38, of Lewisburg, and Brian McKinney, 53, of Unionville, entered his Maple Street home on Monday around 11:15 p.m. and physically assaulted him and used the threat of a firearm before stealing the man's mobile phone and wallet. The victim suffered minor injuries because of the assault.
Johnson and McKinney were last seen by the victim leaving the area in a gold SUV. The pair may be in the Shelbyville area. Warrants have been issued for Johnson on charges of aggravated burglary and interference with a 911 call. Warrants have been issued for McKinney for aggravated robbery.
During the robbery, the victim said he did not see a firearm, but McKinney said he had one and threatened to use it. The suspects may be armed and should be considered dangerous.
Anyone with information related to this incident should contact Lewisburg Police detectives at 931-359-3800 or Dispatch at 931-359-4040.
