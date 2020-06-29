2 teens indicted in Kyle Yorlets' death

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two of the five juveniles were indicted in the Kyle Yorlets' murder.

Yorlets, 24, was shot and killed Feb. 7, 2019 outside of his home on Torbett Street in Nashville.

Decorrius Wright and Diamond Lewis were each indicted on multiple charges. They're two of the teens charged in the death of Yorlets.

Lewis faces eight charges including murder, robbery, and theft. Wright faces eleven charges, including murder, robbery and theft.

In February, two teens charged with the death of Yorlets will be tried as adults, according to an attorney representing one of the teens.

