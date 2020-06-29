2 teens indicted in Kyle Yorlets' death

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two of the five juveniles were indicted in the Kyle Yorlets' murder.
Yorlets, 24, was shot and killed Feb. 7, 2019 outside of his home on Torbett Street in Nashville.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the suspects are 14-year-old Roniyah McKnight, 15-year-old Diamond Lewis and 16-year-old Decorrius Wright. A 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy are also charged.
Decorrius Wright and Diamond Lewis were each indicted on multiple charges. They're two of the teens charged in the death of Yorlets.
Lewis faces eight charges including murder, robbery, and theft. Wright faces eleven charges, including murder, robbery and theft.
Bond has been set for two teenagers accused of killing a Nashville musician earlier this year, according to court documents.
In February, two teens charged with the death of Yorlets will be tried as adults, according to an attorney representing one of the teens.
