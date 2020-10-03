2 teens arrested for deadly shooting in Murfreesboro last month

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Two teenagers were arrested in connection with a deadly shooting of a 32-year-old man last month.
Police charged 18-year-old Corey Lillard, Jr. and a 17-year-old male with first-degree murder on Saturday night.
The charges comes after Javarius Malone was shot and killed on Gunnerson Avenue on Sept. 27. Malone was shot once in the chest and died at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.
Lillard was located hiding in a closet in a home on Center Pointe Drive, police said. The 17-year-old was arrested after he was found walking on Old Lascassas Road.
"Detective Cody Thomas and other detectives in the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) and Forensic Service Unit put in an enormous amount of time to clear this case with two arrests," CID Sergeant/Detective James Abbott said in a statement on Saturday. "The COPS and Directed Patrol Units also to be recognized for their assistance in actively looking for and locating persons of interest and suspects, and eventually serving search warrants."
Lillard is being held on a $300,000 bond at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. The 17-year-old is being held at the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.