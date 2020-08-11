FRANKLIN, TENN. (WSMV) - Two teenage girls had to be rescued from a railroad bridge 40 feet above the Harpeth River Monday night.
The rescue happened just after 8 p.m. near 1st Avenue South and Margin Street in Franklin.
The Franklin Fire chief told News4 the girls climbed below the train platform to retrieve a cell phone that one of them had dropped, but got stuck.
Rescuers needed to use a rope and harness to pull the girls back up to safety. Nobody was injured in the incident.
