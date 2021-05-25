MADISON, TN (WSMV) - Two teenagers were shot and injured in what appears to be a road rage incident on Gallatin Pike late Monday night.
Metro Police tell News4 the two teenagers and two more individuals were in a car driving north on Gallatin Pike just north of Old Hickory Boulevard and Dupont Avenue when the shooting occurred.
Police say their vehicle was shot several times. The 19-year-old female driver and a 15-year-old female passenger were both hit. Police tell News4 the 15-year-old is currently in critical condition.
Metro Police are reportedly now investigating at the Shell gas station on Old Hickory Boulevard, and believe the incident may have started there.
The current status of the three other passengers is unknown at this time.
Police are working to identify a suspect.
Follow News4 for updates.
