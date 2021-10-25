FRANKLIN, TENN. (WSMV) - Two people are wanted and another in custody after a violent gas station robbery around 9 p.m. Sunday night.
A witness in the area called police after seeing two masked men walk into the Columbia Avenue Market Master.
During this time, Tyshawn Hoesay, 26, of Nashville and another unidentified suspect beat the clerk that was working and used a gun to repeatedly threaten to kill him.
The clerk did not sustain serious injuries.
After the robbery, the two men inside ran into a commercial area where a perimeter was set and Hoesay was located.
The other robber and a getaway driver in a maroon Dodge Durango, who left the two suspect behind, have not been located.
Hoesay has been charged with aggravated robbery and is being held on a $250,000 bond.
If you have any information regarding this incident or who the other two suspects might be, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.
