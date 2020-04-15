NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are searching for two suspects who crashed a stolen car into a building.
Police say a 2007 Pontiac was stolen last Thursday from Stockell Street. The thieves lost control of the car Wednesday coming out of a curve on White's Creek Pike, crashing the car into a building under renovation.
This could have been your car. The 2007 Pontiac was stolen from Stockell St last Thursday. The suspected thief lost control today coming out of a curve on Whites Creek Pk & crashed into a building under renovation. Recognize either occupant? Pls call 615-742-7463. Reward offered. pic.twitter.com/8at6f2uKei— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 15, 2020
The two suspects were caught on video running away from the seen a short time after the crash.
Anyone who recognizes them should contact Crime Stoppers.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
