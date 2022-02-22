NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A school bus was involved in a crash in Nashville on Tuesday morning.
Metro School officials said the bus was transporting Cora Howe students when it was rear-ended at Shelby Avenue and S. 4th Street around 6:30 a.m.
A Metro Schools spokesman said there were "no serious injuries" reported; however, EMS transported two students and a bus monitor to the hospital. They were being checked out for neck and back pain.
School officials said they had notified parents about the crash.
News 4 is on the scene working to gather more information on-air and online. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
